Remembering Sarah V. Duggins: A Life Well-Lived

Sarah V. Duggins, also known as “Jane,” passed away on May 14 at the age of 82. Though she may be gone, her legacy lives on through her family and friends.

A Life of Love and Family

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Duggins, her mother Annie Harvey, and her son Franklin Browne. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Stanislaus, adopted daughters Sarah Daucey and Merriam WJr.;ms, sons Thomas Browne and Tadius Stevens, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love for her family was evident in the way she lived her life.

A Support System for Many

But Sarah’s love and support extended far beyond her immediate family. She leaves behind a sister, brother, nieces, nephews, and countless friends who were touched by her kindness and generosity. Special friends Mrs. Jarvis, Mrs. Theresa, Mr. Vincent, the Fox family, and Friends at Wesleyan Holiness Church Beeston Hill and Midland Wesleyan Holiness Church Calqouhoun will always remember her as a pillar of strength and support.

A Community Leader

Sarah was a respected member of her community, and her impact was felt far and wide. Honorable Governor Albert Bryan Jr. was among those who recognized her contributions to society. She was a member of Midland Wesleyan Holiness Church, and her faith was an important part of her life.

A Final Farewell

The viewing for Sarah will take place at 9 a.m. on May 31, followed by the funeral at 10 a.m. at Midland Wesleyan Holiness Church. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery. Though her passing is a great loss, we can take comfort in the knowledge that Sarah lived a life full of love, family, and community.

News Source : St. Croix Source

Source Link :Sarah V. Duggins Dies at 82/