Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Scott Collier: Funeral and Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Scott Collier of Scott Anvils: Cause of Death, Obituary, and Funeral

The farrier industry has lost a great man in Scott Collier, the owner and manufacturer of Scott Anvils. Collier was an American Farrier’s Association (AFA) Certified Journeyman Farrier (CJF) and past president of the Virginia Horseshoers Association (VHA). His anvils are used in countless farrier rigs, shops, competitions and more. While they are available in many sizes, their logo attracts attention.

Scott Collier Cause of Death

At this time, the cause of Scott Collier’s death is still under investigation. All that has been revealed is that he had a tragic farm accident. His family has not shared any further details about his passing.

Scott Collier Obituary

The Virginia Horseshoers Association shared the sad news of Collier’s passing on Facebook, stating that “this magnitude of loss in our industry is impossible to contain.” Collier’s many contributions to the farrier industry were echoed by many, including Jason Usry, CJF, of Manakin Sabot, Va, who said that “He changed the industry with his anvils; at least they changed my career.”

Another close friend of Collier’s, John Harshbarger, owner of Well-Shod in Amarillo, Texas, said that “The cross on every Scott anvil wasn’t just a logo, it truly meant something to him. We take great comfort in knowing that. A great man and promoter of our trade, he will be deeply missed.”

Shane Westman, a Davis, Calif., farrier, perhaps said it best in a Facebook post on his business page. “As his anvil falls silent, know that we all ring our in his memory.”

Scott Collier Funeral

Details about Scott Collier’s funeral have not yet been released to the public. We offer our condolences to his family and the farrier community during this difficult time.

Scott Collier obituary Scott Collier cause of death Scott Collier funeral Scott Anvils founder Scott Collier Scott Collier legacy and impact

News Source : GhBase•com-Everything & News Now

Source Link :Scott Collier of Scott Anvils cause of death, obituary, funeral/