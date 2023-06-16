Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Sean Tierney in New York: Funeral and Archive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Sean Tierney: An Obituary

Sean Tierney’s Career as an Over-the-Road Truck Driver

It has been determined that Sean Tierney has passed away. Over the course of Sean’s career as an over-the-road truck driver, he spent the most of his time working inside a semi, and on occasion, he would take his two sons along for the ride. In spite of the fact that he looked forward to going on such outings so much, the thing that he appreciated the most was the opportunity to spend time with them in natural settings.

Sean Tierney’s Love for the Outdoors

Though he loved those trips, what he really treasured was time spent outdoors with them. As an avid outdoorsman, Sean shared his love for hunting and fishing with his sons as soon as they were walking; he shared his love for colorful words and jokes as soon as they were talking. He will always be remembered as loud and crass, but also as a giant teddy bear and a fierce protector.

Sean Tierney’s Survivors

His children, Thomas, Henry, and Joseph Tierney, as well as their moms, Rebecca Tierney and Melissa Kempfer, will grieve deeply for him for the rest of their lives. His passing has left a hole in their lives. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Shannon (Darrel) Moll and Cynthia (Conall) Hoag, in addition to his brothers Chauncey Tierney and James Tierney; his niece Jeanette (Jeffrey) Tierney-Helm, Emma Moll, Bridgette and Abigail Tierney and Eleina Hoag; his nephews Chance Moll, Kegan Tierney and Emrys Hoag; siblings that he gained when he married Beck In perpetuity, not only will he be remembered as noisy and crude, but also as a gargantuan teddy bear and a fearsome guardian. This will be the legacy he leaves behind.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Sean Tierney Obituary New York, Death, Funeral And Death – obituary archive/