Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Sienna Weir: How did Miss Australia 2022 finalist pass away?

Who was Sienna Weir?

Sienna Weir was a 23-year-old Australian model and a finalist in the 2022 Miss Universe Australia pageant. On May 4, 2023, she tragically passed away after sustaining injuries from a horse riding accident that occurred on April 2, 2023. She was on life support for several weeks before her family made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

Sienna was born and raised in Sydney, Australia, and had a passion for horse riding from a young age. She was riding at the Windsor Polo Grounds when her horse fell, causing her serious injuries. She was immediately taken to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, where she remained on life support until her passing.

Sienna was a talented model and had a dual degree in psychology and English literature from Sydney University. She was planning to relocate to London to expand her personal and professional connections. In 2017, she was one of the 27 finalists in the Australian Miss Universe competition.

Sienna’s passing has left her family, friends, and colleagues in the modeling industry devastated. Her partner, Tom Bull, expressed his heartbreak with a touching tribute on social media. Her agency, Scoop Management, also shared tributes in memory of the talented influencer and former student at SCEGGs Darlinghurst.

Sienna’s death is a tragic loss for the modeling and beauty pageant communities. Her passion for horse riding and her dedication to her career and education will be remembered by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

News Source : Sona Krishnan

Source Link :Sienna Weir’s Cause of Death, How Did Miss Australia 2022 Finalist Died?/