Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Tim Rogers’ Wife: Cause and Tribute

Remembering Shireta Rogers: Tim Rogers’ Wife Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Shireta Rogers, the wife of gospel artist Tim Rogers. According to reports, a memorial ceremony was held in Blytheville, Arkansas to honor her memory. Although it has been almost a week since her passing, people are still processing the news and expressing their sorrow.

What Happened to Shireta Rogers?

As of yet, the cause of Shireta Rogers’ death has not been shared by the family. On May 3, Tim Rogers and The Fellas band issued a statement requesting prayers for First Lady Shireta Rogers. On May 9, the family confirmed her passing and shared their condolences. Shireta Rogers passed away at the age of 46, leaving behind a loving husband and a community of family and friends who cared deeply for her.

Tributes Pour in for Shireta Rogers

Shireta Rogers was a beloved member of her community, and her passing has left a great void. Many friends and family members have expressed their grief and shared memories of her on social media. Evita Jefferson Hill, a client of Shireta Rogers, shared a touching post about the empty chair Shireta posted on her last day before moving to Florida. The post resonated with many who knew and loved her.

Despite the pain of her passing, many have found comfort in the belief that Shireta Rogers is now in a better place. Her brother, Robert Weatherspoon, shared the news of her passing and said that her memory will be cherished.

Memorial Service for Shireta Rogers

A memorial service was held for Shireta Rogers on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Blytheville, Arkansas. The event was an opportunity for family and friends to honor her memory and say their final goodbyes.

As the family continues to mourn the loss of Shireta Rogers, we offer our deepest condolences and prayers. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generosity, and her love for her community. Rest in peace, Shireta Rogers.

