Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Tom Frankowski in Wisconsin: Cause and Recent Obit

Remembering Tom Frankowski: A Tribute to a Visionary Leader

An Unexpected Journey

Tom Frankowski was one of the finest human beings who has ever lived. He was an inspiring leader and strategic visionary, a truth teller, and mentor to many. It was never in my plans to settle down in the United States, but my life took a dramatic turn when I met Tom Frankowski.

After completing my MBA at Pitt, I began working on the defense of my thesis at RIT to earn my MS in Printing Technology. It was at this time that the Dean of the Printing School at RIT, Harold Gaffin, recommended that I consider working for Quad for two years before going to India.

The next thing I knew, Gary Lundberg, who reported to TFran, flew to Pittsburgh International Airport to interview me. After the interview, Sonia and I were invited to visit Quad and meet Tom Frankowski. That would be the beginning of a relationship that would alter the path that the rest of my life would take forever. Soon, we would be u-hauling our way across the middle of the United States on our way to begin my first (and only) full-time work at Quad.

Within a week, Harry Quadracci and Tom Quadracci called me to their office, asked for my résumé, and asked me with astonishment, “How in the world did we find you?” I was aware that the other Tom, TFran, was the one responsible for bringing that about. I was the very first person that Quad supported for a Green Card through the sponsorship program.

A Visionary Leader

Tom Frankowski was a visionary leader who believed in empowering his team to do their best work. He was never one to provide a job description or a list of responsibilities; all he would say is, “You show us what you can do.” My first project was to create a blueprint for Quad/Net, an electronic data transmission program that would fundamentally alter the way in which each location at Quad collaborated with one another. My sketches with ink and paper evolved into a two-year design process that included everyone from the chief information officer on down.

Tom was a master at seeing the big picture while also paying attention to the smallest details. He had the ability to bring people together and create a culture of collaboration and innovation. He was always willing to listen to new ideas and was never afraid to take risks. He encouraged his team to think outside of the box and to push the boundaries of what was possible.

A Truth Teller and Mentor

Tom Frankowski was a truth teller who was never afraid to speak his mind. He believed in being transparent and honest, even when it was difficult to do so. He had the ability to provide feedback in a way that was constructive and empowering. He was a mentor to many, and his guidance and support helped countless individuals to grow both personally and professionally.

A Legacy to Remember

The passing of Tom Frankowski is a great loss to the world. He was a true visionary leader who left a lasting impact on those who knew him. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide future generations of leaders. Tom Frankowski will be remembered as one of the finest human beings who has ever lived, an inspiring leader and strategic visionary, a truth teller, and mentor. Rest in peace, Tom Frankowski, you will be dearly missed.

