Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Tyre Nichols ruled a homicide, autopsy shows blunt force trauma

Tyre Nichols’ Autopsy Report Confirms His Death was a Homicide

On May 3, attorneys Anotonio Romanucci and Ben Crump released a statement revealing that Tyre Nichols’ autopsy report confirmed that his death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Nichols, a father and a FedEx employee, was brutally beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop on January 7. He died three days later in the hospital.

The statement released by the attorneys acknowledged the release of the medical examiner’s report, which was consistent with their own reporting back in January. They further stated that Nichols’ autopsy report propelled their commitment to seeking justice for his “senseless tragedy.”

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy briefed Nichols’ family on his autopsy results. The victim’s family cited the autopsy report, which revealed that he had a blood alcohol level of .049, well below the legal limit to drive. Previously, the attorneys for Nichols’ family stated that a preliminary autopsy revealed that he experienced “extensive bleeding,” and the cops “brutalized him to the point he was unrecognizable.”

The five now-fired Memphis officers involved in Nichols’ death were charged with aggravated assault, second-degree murder, multiple counts of official oppression and official misconduct, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. They were released on bond.

In chilling footage of the incident, Nichols was seen beaten by several officers who continued to punch him in the head after he collapsed to the ground. They also used pepper spray and a Taser on him. The victim was shifted to the hospital after he was seen slumping against a vehicle. Three days later, he died at the hospital where he was being treated.

The tragic death of Tyre Nichols highlights the need to address police brutality and excessive use of force. The release of his autopsy report confirms the family’s worst fears and further strengthens their resolve to seek justice for their loved one. It is essential that law enforcement officers be held accountable for their actions and that measures are taken to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The fight for justice for Tyre Nichols continues, and his memory will not be forgotten.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :Tyre Nichols’ death ruled a homicide, autopsy reveals motorist died of ‘blunt force trauma’/