Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of Violetta Lukoshko in Richmond Hill, Ontario – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Violetta Lukoshko Obituary, Death

We are writing to inform you that Violetta Lukoshko has passed away. Because we have suffered such a horrible loss, our hearts are suffering, and we are very sorry to bother you with our sorrow and our questions. How unbelievable that is is beyond description; there are no adequate words.

Memorial Service

On Monday, May 15, at ten o’clock in the morning, a memorial service will be held in Violetta’s honour at 1591 Elgin Mills Road East in the city of Richmond Hill.

Financial Donations

If you would like to make a financial donation, you are more than welcome to give the cash to me, and on Monday I will compile a list of the contributors and then make the deposit. If you would prefer to do so through a personal account, you can send the money to me and I will handle it from there.

Condolences

We must inform you of this terrible loss with a heavy heart because it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of this terrible loss. During this trying time, we want to take this opportunity to offer our condolences to Victoria and to all of you for your support. Violetta was a sweet and compassionate young lady who put the requirements of others ahead of her own requirements at all times. That aspect of her will be ingrained in our memories forever.

Show Your Support

During this trying time, we ask that you show Violetta’s family that you stand in solidarity with them and that you extend them your support. In anticipation of the assistance and support you provide, please accept our most heartfelt gratitude.

Funeral Arrangements for Violetta Lukoshko Memorial Services for Violetta Lukoshko Mourning the Loss of Violetta Lukoshko Tribute to Violetta Lukoshko Condolences for the Family of Violetta Lukoshko

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Violetta Lukoshko Death, Richmond Hill Ontario, Violetta Lukoshko Has Died – obituary updates/