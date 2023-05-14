Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death of William “Bill” Brewer – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering William “Bill” Brewer: A Life Well-Lived

On May 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., family and friends gathered at Restlawn Memorial Park in Sulphur Springs to say goodbye to William “Bill” Brewer. The graveside funeral was officiated by Jerry Savage, and the casket was carried by Kevin Brewer, Rylan Brewer, Jeff Tucker, Justin Tucker, Horace Holland, and Gordon Bench. Harlan Patterson, Gene Barnett, and Donnie Willingham served as honorary pallbearers.

Early Life and Career

Bill was born to John Walter Brewer and Mary McBride Brewer on August 7, 1938, at Fort Sam Houston Army Base in San Antonio, Texas. His parents were Elder Martin Knoepfle and Alma McBride Knoepfle. After graduating from high school, Bill joined the U.S. Airforce and served from July 1958 to July 1962.

In 1969, Bill graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety Training Academy and worked for the highway patrol and driver license office while stationed in Marshall, Sulphur Springs, and Ft. Worth. He left the highway patrol in 1993, and from 1994 to 2004, he worked as a police officer for the Sulphur Springs ISD.

Family Life and Hobbies

On January 1972, Bill wed Shela Tucker in Arkansas, and they had one son, Kevin Brewer. Bill enjoyed a variety of pastimes, such as fishing, interacting with friends over coffee at Red Barn Café, solving puzzles, and sharing his experiences as a highway patrol officer.

Bill was a member of the League Street Church of Christ and was deeply committed to his faith. He was a kind and generous man who loved his family and friends fiercely.

Final Farewell

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Bill passed away in his home, leaving behind his wife Shela, son Kevin Brewer and his wife Kimberly, grandson Rylan Brewer, nephews Jeff Tucker, Ronald Bennett, and Donald Bennett, as well as great nephew Justin Tucker.

On the day of the service, a ceremonial procession left Murray Orwosky Funeral Home at 1:45 PM. The Murray Orwosky Funeral Home was open for visitation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Bill Brewer will be remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest, who loved his family and friends, and who made a positive impact on everyone he met. May he rest in peace.

