Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Death Toll Reaches 291”

Balasore Train Accident Death Toll Rises to 291

The Balasore train accident, which occurred on June 2, 2021, resulted in the death of another passenger, raising the death toll to 291. The victim, Sahil Mansur, was a 32-year-old resident of Roshanpur, Bhagalpur district, Bihar. According to hospital sources, Mansur was being treated at the ICU of the trauma care unit of SCB Medical College Hospital for multiple injuries, both internal and external. He also had a kidney-related ailment and was undergoing dialysis. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra stated that Mansur died due to a cardiac arrest.

Out of the 205 patients admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital, 46 are still under treatment, including 13 who are in the ICU. Mishra added that the condition of two to three patients in the ICU remains critical while the remaining patients are stable.

The Balasore train accident involved three trains – the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train – resulting in one of India’s worst train accidents. The Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train, causing several carriages to overturn, including some onto the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which was passing by at the same time. The accident resulted in the death of 287 people on the spot, while 1,208 were injured.

Earlier, two other passengers succumbed to their injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. Prakash Ram, a 22-year-old migrant laborer from Pathra village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, died on Friday, and Bijay Paswan, another passenger from Bihar, died on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 81 bodies remain unidentified at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Although more than 70 people have given blood samples for DNA sampling, they still await verification reports. Hospital authorities have written to the Delhi-based Central Forensic laboratory to send DNA sampling test reports for at least 15 persons whose family members have been waiting outside the hospital for the last 15 days to claim their bodies.

The Balasore train accident is a tragic reminder of the need for improved railway safety measures. The Indian government needs to take steps to ensure that railway accidents like this do not occur again. The families of the victims deserve justice, and the survivors require adequate compensation and medical treatment. The authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and hold those responsible accountable. The government must also take steps to improve railway infrastructure, including upgrading tracks, signals, and rolling stock, and enhance safety training for railway staff. Only then can we prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Death toll mounts to 291- The New Indian Express/