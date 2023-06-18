Dead – Death – Obituary News : Death Toll Rises to 291

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Balasore Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 291 as Another Passenger Succumbs to Injuries

Introduction

The death toll in the Balasore train accident has continued to rise as another passenger from Bihar, Sahil Mansur, passed away due to his injuries at SCB Medical College Hospital. The accident, which occurred on June 2, involved three trains and has been described as one of India’s worst train accidents. As many as 287 people died on the spot, while 1,208 persons were injured.

Another Passenger Succumbs to Injuries

Sahil Mansur, a 32-year-old passenger from Roshanpur in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, was undergoing treatment at the ICU of trauma care. He was suffering from multiple injuries both internal and external and had renal issues. The patient died due to cardiac arrest, according to the hospital superintendent, Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra. With this, the death toll in the Balasore train accident has reached 291.

Condition of Patients

Of the 205 patients admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital, 46 patients are still under treatment, including 13 patients in ICU. The condition of two to three people remains critical, while the condition of the remaining patients is stable, according to Dr. Mishra.

The Train Accident

Three trains were involved in the pile-up on June 2 – Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train, and many of its carriages overturned, including some onto another train – the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, which was also passing by at the same time.

Unidentified Bodies at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

As many as 81 bodies remain unidentified at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Although over 70 people have given blood samples for their DNA sampling, the reports are still awaited for verification, according to an official. The authorities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar have requested the Delhi-based Central Forensic laboratory to send the DNA sampling test report for at least 15 persons as their family members have been waiting outside the hospital for the last 15 days.

Conclusion

The Balasore train accident has been a tragic event that has claimed the lives of many passengers. The authorities must take necessary steps to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future. The families of the victims must be provided with the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time.

