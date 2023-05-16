Dead – Death – Obituary News : Debate Among Scholars: Jesus’s Death and Western Spirituality

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

When Did Jesus Die? Exploring the Scholarly Views

Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection are the cornerstones of Christianity. These events are celebrated by Christians worldwide, typically in March or April, depending on the year, during the Holy Week. However, there is no consensus among scholars regarding the actual dates of Jesus’s death and resurrection. In this article, we will explore the scholarly views on when Jesus died.

The Biblical Accounts

The Gospel accounts offer some clues about when Jesus died. According to the Gospel of John, Jesus was crucified on the day before the Passover meal (John 18:28). The Synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke) indicate that Jesus celebrated the Passover meal with his disciples on the evening before his arrest and that he was crucified the next day (Matthew 26:17-19; Mark 14:12-16; Luke 22:7-13).

Based on these accounts, some scholars believe that Jesus died on Friday, Nisan 14, in the year 30 CE. This date corresponds to the Passover feast and would have been a likely time for a crucifixion, as the Romans often executed criminals during festivals to deter rebellion.

Other Evidence

In addition to the biblical accounts, scholars have also considered other historical evidence to determine when Jesus died. For example, the Jewish historian Josephus mentions the death of James, the brother of Jesus, in 62 CE. According to Josephus, James was stoned to death by the Sanhedrin, the Jewish council, during the reign of the Roman governor Albinus. Some scholars believe that this event provides a rough timeline for the ministry of Jesus and his death, putting it around 30 CE.

Another piece of evidence comes from the writings of the early Church fathers. For example, the second-century Christian writer Clement of Alexandria wrote that Jesus lived for 50 years, which would place his birth around 6 BCE and his death around 44 CE. However, this view is not widely accepted by scholars today.

The Lunar Eclipse Theory

One intriguing theory about the timing of Jesus’s death comes from astronomer Colin Humphreys. Humphreys suggests that a lunar eclipse mentioned in the Gospel of Luke (Luke 23:44-45) provides evidence for the date of Jesus’s crucifixion. Humphreys argues that this eclipse could only have occurred on Friday, April 3, in the year 33 CE. He also notes that this date falls within the window of time when Pontius Pilate was governor of Judea, as recorded by the historian Tacitus.

While some scholars find Humphreys’s theory compelling, others are skeptical. For example, some have argued that the “eclipse” mentioned in Luke could have been a reference to a darkening of the sun caused by a sandstorm or other atmospheric conditions.

Conclusion

In the end, there is no definitive answer to the question of when Jesus died. The biblical accounts, historical evidence, and astronomical theories all offer different possibilities, and scholars continue to debate the issue. Nevertheless, what is clear is that the death and resurrection of Jesus have had a profound impact on the world, inspiring countless people for over two thousand years.

Whether you celebrate Easter as a religious holiday or simply enjoy it as a time of springtime festivities, the message of hope and renewal that it represents is one that resonates with people of all faiths and backgrounds.

