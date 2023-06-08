Dead – Death – Obituary News : Debra McCurdy’s Death: What We Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Debra McCurdy was an American celebrity parent who is best known for being the mother of actress Jennette McCurdy. Jennette rose to fame for her role as Sam Puckett in the Nickelodeon hit series iCarly and its spinoff Sam and Cat. However, Debra’s life story is equally intriguing.

Debra was born on 17th July 1957 in Long Beach, Los Angeles, California, United States. She was the daughter of Roland Joseph LaBeaf, who passed away on 2nd February 2004 at the age of 74. Little is known about her mother. Debra was married to Mark McCurdy, an American businessman. During their marriage, Debra had a long-term affair, but Mark decided to stick around following her cancer diagnosis, although they used to fight a lot.

Debra played a huge role in Jennette’s successful acting career from a young age. However, the iCarly star felt exploited and betrayed by her mother, who failed to protect her from Hollywood. In her book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, the actress details her childhood experiences and how she felt free after Debbie’s death. Despite hurting because of her mother’s medical struggles, Jennette was relieved by Debra McCurdy’s death in 2013. In her 2022 memoir, she accuses her mother of emotional abuse and failing to protect her from the dangers of Hollywood as a young actress.

Debra was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 1995, and after treatment, she went into remission for 15 years. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2010, and this time it had spread throughout her body and into the brain. She succumbed on 20th September 2013 in Garden Grove, Orange County, California. In 2011, Jennette detailed her mother’s struggle with cancer in a Wall Street Journal essay, Off-Camera, My Mom’s Fight With Cancer. She expressed her sympathy, saying, “I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for my mother to tolerate all she has gone through and continues to go through – the pain, the worry and the battle. She wakes up every day hurting and goes to sleep, hurting even more.” However, she was also angry and confused, saying, “I was mad that my mother had to go through such a terrible thing again. I was confused as to how it could come back after 15 years of living cancer-free and perplexed that the doctors hadn’t found it sooner.”

Debra had four children, including sons Marcus, Dustin McCurdy, and Scott and daughter Jennette. She had one child with her husband Mark and welcomed her other three kids from her extramarital affairs. Jennette grew up knowing Mark McCurdy was her father. Mark revealed the truth about her paternity after a year and a half following Debra’s death. The iCarly actress met her biological dad, Andrew, for the first time in her 20s.

Debra McCurdy’s life story continues to make global headlines several years after her death. Her battle with cancer made Jennette sympathize with her, but the former iCarly actress resented her at the same time for making her a Hollywood star against her will. Nevertheless, Debra played an instrumental role in Jennette’s success, and her legacy lives on through her children.

News Source : Briefly

Source Link :How did Debra McCurdy die? Here is everything we know about her life/