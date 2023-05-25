Dead – Death – Obituary News : Debunked Death Hoax: Is He Still Alive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Quando Rondo Shooting News: Rapper Survives Shooting in Los Angeles

Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Savannah, Georgia. Despite a troubled past, including time spent in detention centers and county jail, he turned to music as his passion. His stage name is derived from his nickname “Quando” and his admiration for basketball player Rajon Rondo.

Influenced by artists like Chief Keef, Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug, and Camouflage, Quando Rondo’s career showcases his determination and talent in the music industry.

Quando Rondo Shooting News

Following a harrowing incident in Los Angeles, the Georgia artist Quando Rondo found himself amid a shooting. As reported by TMZ, a group of assailants arrived at a West Hollywood gas station and unleashed gunfire, tragically resulting in the death of an individual swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. The suspects fled the scene in a white sedan. Rondo and his companions, in an attempt to escape, were later stopped by law enforcement for questioning.

Videos capturing Quando’s interaction with the police quickly made their way across various social media platforms. According to a representative for Rondo, the rapper was indeed present during the recent shooting, which tragically took the life of another individual.

Thankfully, Rondo himself did not sustain any injuries and is reportedly safe. The representative also urged respect for his privacy during this challenging time.

This news comes nearly two years after a previous incident involving Rondo’s friend, Timothy “Lul Tim” Leeks, who was allegedly involved in the murder of King Von in November 2020. The fatal confrontation occurred outside an Atlanta nightclub, where a dispute between two groups quickly escalated into gunfire, resulting in Von’s untimely death.

In an interview with All Around TV, Quando Rondo disclosed that club promoters had hesitated to book him following the incident, highlighting the fear and reluctance surrounding his involvement. He expressed his frustration, stating that the continuous discussion and focus on the event only served to amplify the situation.

Is Quando Rondo Alive? Death Hoax Debunked

Quando Rondo is indeed alive, and reports of his death are nothing more than a hoax. The rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, has been the subject of false rumors circulating online regarding his untimely demise.

However, these claims have been debunked, confirming that he is alive and well. False reports of Quando Rondo’s death can often spread rapidly on social media platforms, leading to confusion and concern among fans.

It is essential to exercise caution and verify information from reliable sources before believing and sharing such news.

Unfortunately, the spreading of death hoaxes is expected in the entertainment industry, with numerous artists and celebrities falling victim to false reports about their demise. In the case of Quando, his representatives confirmed his safety and urged the public to respect his privacy during this time.

As of now, Quando Rondo continues to pursue his career in the music industry and remains alive and active.

News Source : Genius Celebs

