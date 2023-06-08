Dead – Death – Obituary News : Debunked Death Hoax: Mike Pence’s Health in 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Pence Health Update: Is There Any News About His Illness?

Who is Mike Pence?

Mike Pence is a well-known American politician associated with the Republican Party. He served as the 48th vice president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, and he also worked as the 50th governor of Indiana from 2013 to 2017. Prior to that, he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013. During his tenure as the Governor of Indiana, he initiated a number of significant programs, including the largest tax cut in the state’s history and increased funding for private education initiatives.

Mike Pence Health Update 2023

Currently, there is no news about Mike Pence facing any health issues. He has been active on social media, including Instagram, where he has more than 1.5 million followers. From his social media handles, Pence shares updates on his ongoing events. Recently, he participated in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Dana Bash in Des Moines, Iowa. All of his public appearances indicate that Pence does not have any health problems as of now.

Mike Pence Illness: Is He Sick?

Mike Pence is not sick and does not have any illness at present. However, he had some health issues in the past. In April 2023, he underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted after experiencing symptoms related to a slow heart rate. A statement was released after the surgery, indicating that it was successful. The statement also shared his medical history, including a diagnosis of asymptomatic left bundle branch block. Pence had been experiencing symptoms for two weeks and consulted with his doctor before undergoing surgery. He had the surgery at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia. Currently, Pence seems to have dealt with his illness and is doing fine.

Mike Pence Death Hoax Debunked

In the past, rumors about Mike Pence’s death circulated on the internet, causing confusion among people. However, his death hoax was debunked, and it was confirmed that he is alive and well. A website called Media Mass shared the news about the death hoax, which started with an irrelevant post on Facebook. It is important to note that Mike Pence is still alive and kicking.

Conclusion

As of now, there is no news about Mike Pence facing any health issues. Although he had some health problems in the past, he underwent surgery, and the statement released after the surgery confirmed that it went well. Moreover, his death hoax was debunked, and he is still alive and doing well. We wish him good health and all the best for his future endeavors.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Mike Pence Health And Illness 2023: Death Hoax Debunked/