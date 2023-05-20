Dead – Death – Obituary News : Debunked: Saeeda Imtiaz Death Hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Saeeda Imtiaz breaks silence on death rumors

Social media can be a brutal space, especially for celebrities. Actress and model Saeeda Imtiaz recently found herself at the center of a death hoax that swept the internet. While the rumors were false, they managed to stump and mislead some people.

Is Saeeda Imtiaz alive or dead?

The actress initially chose to remain silent about the rumors, but when thousands of people were shocked and deceived by her death, she decided to address the news and break her silence. The actress cited that her Instagram account was hacked, which is why rumors of her death were triggered.

Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s death hoax debunked

Saeeda Imtiaz shared a video on the internet and spoke about the false news of her death. “Assalamualaikum, I am Saeeda Imtiaz. I want to inform everyone that I am fine,” she said. The news of her death spread on the internet following an announcement made through her official Instagram account. The statement claimed that she was found dead in her home, but it was totally false because her account was hacked.

No, Saeeda Imtiaz is not deceased

The publication that was shared from her official account did not explain more details about her death. But the actress reacted to the rumors of her death, saying: “I have to say this with regret that when I woke up today I received several calls and messages. I couldn’t comprehend what had happened. This was very shocking.” She went on to say, “My Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked. I can understand people bullying or making fun of others at times, but hurting a person to the extent of their family and their mental health is not acceptable.” The actress hoped that the perpetrator who hacked her account would understand that it was not okay to hurt someone during the month of Ramadan.

It’s important to remember that social media can be a dangerous space, especially when rumors and hoaxes are involved. It’s crucial to verify news before sharing and spreading it, especially when it involves someone’s life or death. Let’s all be responsible users of social media and help create a safer and more positive online community.

