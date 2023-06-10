Dead – Death – Obituary News : Debunked: Safa Kabir Suicide Hoax

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking News of Safa Kabir’s Death

Recently, the news of Safa Kabir’s death has gone viral on the internet, leaving many people shocked and saddened. The public is trying to find out more about her, including the reason for her death. Some believe that it was a murder, while others think it was a suicide. In this article, we will provide more details about Safa Kabir’s life and the events surrounding her death.

Who was Safa Kabir?

Safa Kabir was the daughter of Shahriyar Kabir, a well-known Bangladeshi journalist, filmmaker, author, and human rights defender. Shahriyar Kabir has received numerous awards, including the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1995. Safa Kabir was a popular figure in Bangladesh and had many followers on social media. She was also an actress and model, known for her beauty and talent.

The Tragic News of Her Death

The news of Safa Kabir’s death came as a shock to many. Her body was found inside a residence in the Banani neighborhood of the capital. According to Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidullah of the DMP’s Gulshan Division, Safa is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the bathroom window with a rope tied to the window. The police have launched an investigation to determine the precise circumstances of her death.

Online Tributes

Following the news of Safa Kabir’s death, online tributes poured in from around the world. People expressed their sadness and shock at the news and shared their memories of Safa. Many also offered condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

The Legacy of Safa Kabir

Safa Kabir was a talented and popular figure in Bangladesh, known for her beauty and talent. She had many followers on social media and was an actress and model. Her tragic death has left many people in shock, and her legacy will continue to live on through her work and the memories of those who knew her.

In Conclusion

The death of Safa Kabir has left many people shocked and saddened. Her life and work will be remembered by those who knew her and admired her talent. While the reason for her death is believed to be suicide, the police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding it. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Safa Kabir Suicide hoax Fact checking Bangladeshi model Debunking rumors

News Source : Condotel Education

Source Link :Fact Check: Is Safa Kabir Committing Suicide? Bangladeshi model’s death hoax debunked/