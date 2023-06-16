Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deceased Worker Found at Demolition Site in Tanjong Pagar

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Worker Found Dead After Part of Fuji Xerox Towers Collapses During Demolition Works

A 20-year-old Indian national worker was found dead under the rubble after part of the Fuji Xerox Towers building in Tanjong Pagar collapsed during demolition works. Rescuers found the body late on Thursday night after more than six hours of search and rescue operations. His body was pinned under 2m of debris.

Search and Rescue Efforts

Eleven emergency vehicles and 70 officers were deployed to find the worker, including firefighters, rescue workers, and emergency medical workers. SCDF officers from Marina Bay Fire Station, rescue specialists from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team or Dart, and two search dogs were part of the search efforts. The operation concluded on Friday morning after it was ascertained no one else was trapped underneath the debris, the SCDF said in a Facebook post.

Cause of the Collapse

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said a reinforced concrete wall on the second storey – measuring about 10m long and 3.8m high – collapsed onto the street during demolition. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.

Proper Planning for Demolition Works

The statement from MOM and BCA emphasized the importance of proper planning for demolition works to ensure structures are demolished systematically. This includes having in place a demolition strategy that details the sequence of events, and demolishing from the top-down to reduce the chances of large structures collapsing.

Developers’ Response

The location where the incident took place will be redeveloped into a 47 storey mixed-use development called Newport Plaza, comprising offices and a condo with 246 residential units and 198 serviced apartments. The developer of the project is City Developments Limited, which said in a statement that it is working closely with its contractors and cooperating with the authorities on the investigation.

Eye Witness Accounts

Office workers in the area said they felt tremors when the building structure collapsed. An eyewitness working at Napolizz Pizza, across the street from Fuji Xerox Towers, said she knew something was wrong when she saw police cars in the area. The air was filled with dust and smoke.

Conclusion

The tragic incident highlights the importance of proper planning and execution of demolition works to ensure the safety of workers and the public. Investigations will need to determine the cause of the collapse and whether proper safety measures were in place. Our thoughts go out to the family and loved ones of the worker who lost his life in the incident.

