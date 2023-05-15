Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deceased’s Funeral and Cause of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Brent Gawron: A Dedicated Firefighter and Leader

On May 14, 2023, the North Chatham Fire Department and the entire Columbia County fire community mourned the sudden passing of Brent Gawron, the Fire Chief of North Chatham. Brent’s tragic passing has left behind his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community devastated.

Born and raised in North Chatham, Brent Gawron was a true hero who dedicated his life to serving his community and protecting people’s lives and property. He was an inspiration to many, a mentor, and a friend to all who knew him. His commitment to his work and his community was unparalleled, and his loss has left a void that will be impossible to fill.

The circumstances surrounding Brent’s passing are still unclear, and the family may announce details about the funeral services in the future. However, what is clear is the overwhelming love and support that has been pouring in for Brent’s family from across the country. People have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay their respects to Chief Gawron.

“We mourn with our brothers and sisters in the Columbia County fire community the loss of North Chatham Fire Department Chief Brent Gawron. Our sincere condolences to Brent’s wife, his two young daughters, his parents, his extended family and, of course, his firehouse family. Such a devastating loss. Godspeed, Chief,” a post on social media read.

Brent Gawron was not only a leader in the fire department but also a respected and dedicated employee of the New York State Thruway Authority, where he worked as TMW. He also previously worked for NYSDOT as HMW1. Brent’s passion for serving the community was evident in all aspects of his life, and he will always be remembered as a true hero.

The loss of Brent Gawron has been felt by the entire community, and people have come together to support his family during this difficult time. Jason and Catherine Squires set up a GoFundMe page in Erinn Kennedy’s honour to raise money to support the family with funeral costs and other expenses.

Brent Gawron’s passing is a reminder of the risks and sacrifices that firefighters and first responders make every day to keep our communities safe. They put their lives on the line for us, and we are forever indebted to them. Brent’s dedication and commitment to his work and his community will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Brent Gawron’s passing is a great loss to the entire community, and he will always be remembered as a dedicated firefighter, a respected leader, and a true hero. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

