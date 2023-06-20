Dead – Death – Obituary News : Decriminalising Suicide Attempts: Two Bills Passed by Dewan Negara

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malaysia Decriminalises Suicide Attempts: What You Need to Know

The Dewan Negara has recently passed two Bills related to decriminalising suicide attempts in Malaysia. The Bills were tabled for first reading by Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said on April 4 and passed in the Dewan Rakyat on May 22.

What are the Bills?

The two Bills are the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2023 and Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No. 2) 2023. The amendments aim to rehabilitate individuals who attempt suicide by mandating that they are taken to a medical facility for treatment.

What is the priority of the amendments?

The priority of the amendments is to rehabilitate individuals who are thinking of taking their own lives. The process involves a psychological process and may take a long time.

What are the measures in the Bill?

The Bill to decriminalise attempted suicide contains four measures. The first measure is the retention of the offence of abetting suicide under Sections 305 and 306 of the Penal Code. The second measure differentiates the categories of those who are incited to commit the actions of attempted suicide or suicide. The third measure involves amendments to the Mental Health Act 2001 that will define the post and powers of crisis intervention officers. The fourth measure is a moratorium for the implementation of Section 309 of the Penal Code until the repeal of the section is completed and gazetted.

What is the status of the Mental Health Act 2001?

The debate on the Mental Health Act 2001 (Act 615) will continue on June 21. The Act aims to provide a legal framework for the treatment and care of individuals with mental health disorders.

Conclusion

The passing of the Bills related to decriminalising suicide attempts is a step towards improving mental health care and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues in Malaysia. The priority of the amendments is to rehabilitate individuals who are thinking of taking their own lives. The process may take a long time and involves a psychological process. The Mental Health Act 2001 aims to provide a legal framework for the treatment and care of individuals with mental health disorders.

Suicide decriminalization Mental health legislation Suicide prevention Mental health support Suicide awareness

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :Dewan Negara passes two bills to decriminalise suicide attempts/