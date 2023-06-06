Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dee Dee Ramone’s Cause of Death Revisited After 21 Years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dee Dee Ramone’s Cause of Death Resurfaces Over Two Decades Since His Passing

Dee Dee Ramone, the bassist and songwriter of the legendary punk rock band The Ramones, passed away on June 5, 2002, at the age of 50. However, his cause of death has resurfaced over two decades since his passing.

When Dee Dee Ramone was found unconscious by his wife, Barbara, on a couch of their Los Angeles apartment, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office did not immediately share his potential cause of death. However, it immediately suspected that it was an accidental drug overdose, according to Rolling Stone.

Authorities found drug paraphernalia and a used syringe at the scene near his body when his wife returned home at 8:25 p.m. Although paramedics responded to the apartment, they later pronounced Dee Dee Ramone dead at 8:40 p.m. that day, according to Craig Harvey, operations chief for the coroner’s office. An autopsy was conducted immediately after his death, while the toxicology results confirmed months later that he passed away from a lethal heroin overdose.

Before Dee Dee Ramone’s demise, he wrote in his autobiography “Lobotomy: Surviving the Ramones” that he had been struggling with drugs and alcohol for years. The tragic event happened 11 weeks after The Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dee Dee Ramone became a friend of Johnny Ramone (The Ramones guitarist John William Cummings) after they met at a building in New York. They started forming the band, with Dee Dee Ramone originally set as the vocalist while Jeffrey Ross Hyman – who promoted under Johnny Ramone’s name – as the drummer. They officially called the group The Ramones in 1973 before their debut on March 30, 1974.

Among the hit songs the group released were “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker,” “Teenage Lobotomy,” “I Wanna Be Sedated,” and “Beat on the Brat,” to name a few. The Ramones witnessed changes in the lineup, including Dee Dee Ramone’s departure in 1990 after playing on the group’s 11 records. The bassist tried his luck to become a rapper under the name Dee Dee King, but his attempt was unsuccessful.

Dee Dee Ramone’s legacy lives on, not just through his music but also through the influence he had on the punk rock genre. The Ramones’ music has inspired countless bands and artists, and their impact on the music industry is immeasurable.

In conclusion, Dee Dee Ramone’s cause of death has resurfaced over two decades since his passing. While his untimely demise was devastating to the music industry, his legacy continues to inspire new generations of musicians. The Ramones’ music will always be remembered for its raw energy, catchy tunes, and punk rock attitude.

Dee Dee Ramone cause of death Dee Dee Ramone overdose Dee Dee Ramone drug addiction Ramones band members deaths Dee Dee Ramone legacy

News Source : Music Times

Source Link :How Did Dee Dee Ramone Die? Bassist’s Cause of Death Resurfaces 21 Years After Passing/