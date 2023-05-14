Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dekalb’s Marlon King Fatally Shot: Two Men Arrested

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dekalb Marlon King Shot To Death: Another Tragic Incident In The City

On Thursday night, a 19-year-old guy was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in DeKalb. Marlon King, a youth football coach, was driving his daughter to school when he was shot and murdered outside his Chicago House. The incident occurred near the 400 block of Russell Road, about a block north of the NIU Northern Illinois University campus.

The Obituary of Marlon King

According to authorities, King was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb by paramedics, and he died while being evacuated to a Rockford hospital for additional treatment. Scott, the other person who was shot, was being treated at a local hospital on Friday, according to DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd. King’s death was the second homicide recorded on DeKalb’s north side in a week and the third this year.

Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, a DeKalb High School freshman, was the first victim. She was slain the previous Thursday, and her body was discovered in the garbage on Sunday, May 7, after her family reported her missing the night before. Timothy M. Doll, a registered sex offender, faces first-degree murder charges in the teen’s killing. Details of King’s obituary have not been revealed yet.

Two Men Arrested In DeKalb Murder Case

According to court documents, Jayden C. Hernandez, 19, of the 500 block of Russell Road in DeKalb, and Scott S. Carreon, were accused of first-degree murder in the Thursday shooting death of Marlon King. Hernandez was denied bond by a DeKalb County judge on Saturday after prosecutors said his release would represent a public threat.

An autopsy revealed that King had a gunshot wound in the back. At 11:49 pm on May 11, roughly 40 minutes after the incident was reported, King died on his way to a Rockford hospital. Hernandez’s defense counsel, Melanie Fialkowski of the Chicago area, advised him to keep silent, but he maintained his innocence.

According to court filings, the incident occurred during a fight between King Hernandez and a third individual at 11:14 pm on Thursday. Police responded to reports of a gunshot at an apartment in the 400 block of Russell Road. Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder, mob action, and resisting a peace officer, according to DeKalb County court papers filed on May 12. If convicted on the Class M murder charge, he could face an extended term of 45 to 85 years in prison due to the behavior of the charges and Hernandez’s criminal history, which includes a firearm conviction. At the time of King’s death, Hernandez was on probation for a guilty plea in 2022.

In Conclusion

The shooting of Marlon King is another tragic incident in DeKalb, which has seen an increase in homicides this year. The city and its residents must come together to address this issue and work towards creating a safer environment for everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.

News Source : Surprise Sports

Source Link :Dekalb Marlon King Shot To Death: Obituary To Men Arrested/