Dead – Death – Obituary News : Delhi Minister Files Police Case Over Death Threat

Delhi Services Minister Accuses Chief Secretary of Issuing Death Threat

In a shocking development, Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of issuing a death threat to him. The minister has lodged a complaint with the police, who are currently investigating the matter.

The allegation comes amid a growing rift between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and bureaucrats, with the former accusing the latter of obstructing its work. The situation has escalated to the point where the Delhi government has threatened to go on strike if its demands are not met.

Bharadwaj’s complaint relates to an incident that occurred on May 16, when the Civil Services Board was scheduled to meet. According to the minister, Kumar was late for the meeting and did not arrive until 9:30 pm. When he finally did arrive, Bharadwaj alleges that he threatened to kill him.

The minister has apprised Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of the matter and has been assured that action will be taken. The police are currently investigating the complaint and have not yet made any arrests.

This latest development is likely to further strain relations between the AAP government and the bureaucracy. The former has accused the latter of being uncooperative and obstructing its efforts to improve the lives of Delhi’s citizens.

The situation has become so acrimonious that the Delhi government has threatened to go on strike if its demands are not met. These demands include the transfer of several officers, including the Chief Secretary, whom the government accuses of being biased against it.

The AAP government has also accused the Lieutenant Governor of interfering in its affairs and acting at the behest of the central government. It has demanded that the LG give it more powers and stop obstructing its work.

The situation is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, as both sides are digging in their heels. The AAP government is determined to push through its agenda, while the bureaucracy is equally determined to resist it.

This latest incident is a worrying sign of the deepening divisions between the AAP government and the bureaucracy. It is imperative that both sides find a way to work together for the good of the people of Delhi.

In the meantime, the police investigation into the death threat allegation must be allowed to proceed unhindered. If Kumar is found to have issued the threat, he must be held accountable for his actions.

The people of Delhi deserve a government that is able to work effectively and efficiently for their benefit. It is up to both the AAP government and the bureaucracy to put aside their differences and work towards this goal. Anything less would be a disservice to the citizens of Delhi.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Delhi Minister Files Police Case Against Top Official Over “Death Threat”/