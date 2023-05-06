Dead – Death – Obituary News : Delhi reports 272 Covid cases and one death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Delhi Records 272 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate at 8.39%

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39%. The city also recorded one fatality, according to data shared by the city government’s health department. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,971, of which 1,532 are in home isolation. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s case tally climbed to 20,39,542 and the death toll rose to 26,634, the bulletin said.

Previous Days’ Covid Cases in Delhi

The 272 cases emerged from 3,241 tests conducted the previous day. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 289 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74% and one fatality. The city logged 259 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 14.3% and two deaths the day before. The national capital on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2% and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 564 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93% and one fatality.

Occupancy of Covid-19 Beds in Delhi

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday, only 172 of the 7,976 Covid-19 beds in the national capital are occupied. This indicates that the healthcare system in Delhi is currently well-equipped to handle the Covid cases in the city.

Preparedness of Delhi Hospitals

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality. This step was taken to ensure that the healthcare system in Delhi is prepared to handle a surge in Covid cases, if any.

Drop in Covid Cases in Delhi

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month. It is important for the citizens of Delhi to continue following Covid-appropriate behavior such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and practicing hand hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus and help reduce the number of fresh cases in the city.

Conclusion

The rise in Covid cases in Delhi is a cause for concern, but the low occupancy of Covid beds in the city is an indication that the healthcare system is well-equipped to handle the situation. It is important for everyone to follow Covid-appropriate behavior to prevent the spread of the virus and bring down the number of cases in the city.

