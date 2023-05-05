Dead – Death – Obituary News : Delhi school bus driver killed in Govindpuri

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

School Bus Driver Stabbed to Death in Delhi’s Govindpuri

A school bus driver (35) was fatally stabbed with a sharp object in the Govindpuri region of southeast Delhi on Thursday. The accused, Sonu alias Anil (33), a resident of Navjeewan Camp, has been arrested, they said.

The Incident

The police received a PCR call reporting the incident at around 6am from Machhi market, located in Guru Ravidas Marg of Govindpuri, they said. According to police, Sonu suspected that Virender had friendly relations with his wife, who also worked in the same private school as the victim, and resented the same.

During the inquiry, it was found that the injured had already been shifted to Mazidia Hospital. Police rushed to the hospital where Virender was declared dead, PTI quoted deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo as saying.

The Arrest

Sonu was arrested from the jhuggis of Navjeewan Camp. The weapon of offence is yet to be recovered, the DCP said.

Further Investigation

The body has been preserved at AIIMS hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

Conclusion

The incident is a reminder of the importance of maintaining healthy professional boundaries and the consequences of allowing personal relationships to interfere with work. It is a tragic loss of life and the authorities must ensure that justice is served.

