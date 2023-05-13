Dead – Death – Obituary News : Delhi student commits suicide due to CBSE 12th result stress

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

CBSE 12th Result: 16-year-old Delhi Student Commits Suicide

A 16-year-old student in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house after being disappointed with her CBSE class 12 results. The incident was reported by an official on Saturday. According to the police, they received a call on Friday night at around 11:54 pm. The father of the minor girl rushed her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The DCPI of West Delhi, Ghan Shyam Bansal, said that during the investigation, it was found that the girl had secured a low percentage in the CBSE class 12 examination and was very upset.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area, where a 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her house. The father of the girl rushed her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. According to the DCPI of West Delhi, during the investigation, it was found that the girl had secured a low percentage in the CBSE class 12 examination and was very upset. She had scored 75% in the Science stream and was very disappointed with her results.

CBSE Class 12 Results

The CBSE class 12 results were recently announced, and several students were disappointed with their scores. The 16-year-old girl from West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area was one of them. The CBSE announced the class 12 results on Friday, July 30, 2021. The pass percentage this year was 99.37%, which is higher than the previous year’s 88.78%. The girls’ pass percentage was 99.67%, while the boys’ pass percentage was 99.13%. The total number of students who appeared for the class 12 exam was 13,04,561.

Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

This tragic incident highlights the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. Students should be encouraged to seek help and support if they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed. Parents, teachers, and friends should be vigilant and watch out for any signs of distress or changes in behavior. They should also provide a supportive and non-judgmental environment for students to express their feelings and concerns. Suicide prevention helplines and counseling services should also be made available to students who need them.

Conclusion

The suicide of a 16-year-old student in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar area is a tragic incident that highlights the stress and pressure that students face in their academic lives. The CBSE class 12 results were recently announced, and several students were disappointed with their scores. It is essential to prioritize mental health and suicide prevention and provide students with the necessary support and resources to cope with stress and anxiety. Parents, teachers, and friends should be vigilant and watch out for any signs of distress or changes in behavior. Suicide prevention helplines and counseling services should also be made available to students who need them.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Student Commits Suicide: दिल्ली में CBSE 12वीं के रिजल्ट से परेशान छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी/