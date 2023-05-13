Dead – Death – Obituary News : Delhi: Student ends life over low exam scores

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

16-year-old Delhi student commits suicide after getting low marks in Class 12 exams

On Saturday, the police reported that a 16-year-old student from the Harinagar area of West Delhi reportedly hung herself at home after allegedly receiving low marks in her Class 12 exams. Superintendent of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal stated that around 11:54 pm on Friday night, the Harinagar police station received information about the incident from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where the student’s father had taken her in critical condition.

During the investigation, Bansal revealed that the student was from the science stream and had obtained only 75% in the recently announced Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results. She was very disturbed after getting lower grades than expected.

According to the police, no suicide note was found at the scene. The student’s body was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. Further investigation is ongoing.

The Impact of Academic Pressure on Students

This tragic incident highlights the immense academic pressure that students face in India. The competition to get into top colleges and universities is incredibly high, and students are expected to score above 90% to be considered for admission.

This intense pressure can have a severe impact on a student’s mental health and well-being. The fear of failure, the constant pressure to perform, and the lack of emotional support from family and teachers can be overwhelming for many students.

It is essential to recognize the negative impact of academic pressure on students and take steps to alleviate it. Schools and colleges need to prioritize mental health and well-being and provide students with access to counseling and emotional support services.

The Need for Educational Reforms

Education reforms are urgently needed to address the issues of academic pressure and stress that students face. The emphasis on rote learning and memorization needs to be replaced with a more holistic approach that encourages critical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

Additionally, the education system needs to be more inclusive, catering to the diverse needs and abilities of students. The one-size-fits-all approach is not effective and can lead to students feeling left behind and discouraged.

Reforms are also needed to address the systemic inequalities and biases that exist in the education system. Girls and marginalized communities often face discrimination, making it harder for them to access quality education and achieve their full potential.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

The tragic suicide of the Delhi student is a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness. It is crucial to recognize the signs of distress and provide support to those who are struggling.

Students need to be taught about mental health and well-being in schools and colleges. They need to learn coping mechanisms and strategies to deal with stress and anxiety.

Parents and teachers need to create a supportive environment that encourages open communication and seeks to understand and address the concerns of students.

Conclusion

The suicide of the Delhi student is a tragedy that highlights the urgent need for educational reforms and mental health awareness. Students need to be supported and encouraged to pursue their passions and interests without fear of failure or judgment.

It is time for the education system to prioritize the well-being of students and create a more inclusive, supportive, and nurturing environment that empowers them to achieve their full potential.

