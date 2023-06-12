Dead – Death – Obituary News : Demand for 50k to resolve corrupt police case in Lucknow; youth commits suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ashish Found Dead with Suicide Note Alleging Bribery Demands by Police Officials

In a shocking incident, Ashish was found dead in his room with a suicide note that alleged bribery demands by police officials. According to the note, Daroga Lallan Pal, Rajmani Pal and Sepoy Mohit Sharma from Rahimabad Police Station were demanding ₹50,000 to remove charges against him in a case. When he refused to pay the amount, they filed a charge sheet against him in court.

The Bribery Allegations

The suicide note left by Ashish alleged that the police officials from Rahimabad Police Station were demanding ₹50,000 to remove the charges against him in a case. Ashish refused to pay the amount, and the officials filed a charge sheet against him in court. The note also accused the police officials and opposition leader Nandu Vishwakarma of harassment.

The Reaction of Family Members

The family members of Ashish have filed a complaint against the police officials and Nandu Vishwakarma. They have also written a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, seeking justice for their son’s death. The family members have alleged that the police officials and Nandu Vishwakarma were harassing Ashish for a long time.

The Response of Police Officials

The police officials accused of demanding the bribe have denied the allegations. They have stated that they were investigating a case against Ashish, and the charge sheet was filed based on the evidence collected during the investigation. The officials have also denied the allegations of harassment and stated that they were performing their duty.

The Investigation Process

The investigation into the death of Ashish is ongoing. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused police officials and Nandu Vishwakarma. The forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene, and the post-mortem report is awaited. The police have assured the family members of Ashish that justice will be served in the case.

The Need for Police Reforms

The incident highlights the need for police reforms in the country. The police officials, who are supposed to protect the citizens, are often accused of corruption and harassment. The lack of transparency and accountability in the police system leads to such incidents. It is essential to introduce reforms that ensure the police perform their duties with integrity and accountability.

The Demand for Justice

The family members of Ashish and the citizens of Lucknow demand justice in the case. The accused police officials and Nandu Vishwakarma must be held accountable for their actions. The incident highlights the need for strict action against corruption and harassment in the police system. The government must take steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

