Dead – Death – Obituary News : Demetrius Poles, Delsea basketball icon, passes at 50

Demetrius Poles: Remembering the Legacy of a Basketball Legend

The Delsea Regional High School community is mourning the loss of former basketball standout Demetrius Poles, who passed away on Saturday night at the age of 50. Poles, who was a cancer survivor, had been dealing with various health issues in recent years and died of heart failure, according to former Delsea boys coach Bob Briles. Poles was not only a great player, but a great person as well, and his loss is being felt deeply by those who knew him.

Poles was arguably one of the premier athletes in Delsea Regional High School history. As a senior, he led the Crusaders to the 1991 Group 2 state championship – the program’s first and only state title. An All-State selection, he was the driving force behind the team’s tremendous success, averaging 26.8 points, 19 rebounds, nine blocks, and nine assists per game. Delsea finished 28-1 that season, defeating Hillside in the state final. The team’s only loss came against St. Anthony’s in the Tournament of Champions, a squad led by Danny Hurley and Rodrick Rhodes.

“I met Demetrius when I was a freshman and tried to get on his team in gym class,” said Delsea boys coach Tom Freeman, who was also a high school teammate. “He was the best player I had ever played with. You looked at him as someone special, because he was. He was just amazing. For people who didn’t know him personally, he was such a down-to-earth guy. He was the definition of a gentle giant, so humble.”

Poles finished with 1,783 career points, which was the most in school history at the time of his graduation. The school retired his No. 44 in 2019, the first in school history to receive that honor. After graduating from Delsea, Poles played three seasons at St. Joseph’s University. He was named to the 1992 Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team. Poles would transfer to Rowan, becoming the starting center and leading rebounder on the 1996 national championship team.

A Rowan University graduate, Poles was the Profs’ women’s basketball coach for the past four years. He was selected as the New Jersey Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season, the second time he received the honor. “Demetrius was defined by his goodness. He treated everyone kindly and he was honest,” said Rowan athletic director Dr. John Giannini, who was the head coach of the program’s national championship team. “None of us are perfect, but I have not found an imperfection in Demetrius in 30 years. Losing him is tragic and he’s already immensely missed.”

Poles served as an assistant for three years before taking over the women’s job in September 2019. He also served as an assistant for the men’s program for three years following an extensive international playing and coaching career. “Basketball was the connection. We spent a lot of time together on the court,” said former Rowan men’s coach Joe Crispin, now an assistant at Penn State. “We were passionate about the same things. Not just Rowan, but youth basketball and Christian basketball. That’s where our friendship began. He was such a good dude. He loved the game of basketball and loved people. He loved connecting with people and building relationships through basketball. He was very thankful for the game and all of the experiences through it. It hits hard because he valued those things.”

Poles served as a head coach in Sweden and Italy for 10 seasons and was named the 2012-13 Eurobasket.com Coach of the Year. He played overseas for seven years, a career that took him to better than 10 countries. “His basketball IQ was off the charts and he was the best passing person I ever saw,” Briles said. “His vision was unbelievable. He scored a lot of points but could have scored so many more. He just loved passing as much as scoring. He could do whatever he wanted; teammates knew that he’d find them. He was a total player. We won a state championship because of him. There were great players around him, but he was the best. One college scout told me he was the best kept secret in recruiting that (senior) year.”

Demetrius Poles will be remembered not only for his impressive basketball career but for his kindness, honesty, and positive attitude. He was a beloved member of the Delsea and Rowan communities and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of athletes. Rest in peace, Demetrius.

