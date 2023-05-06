Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denali NP Staffer Dies in Backcountry Skiing Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denali National Park and Preserve Staff Member Dies in Avalanche

Denali Park, AK – On May 4th, Denali National Park and Preserve staff member Eric Walter was killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing on a north-facing slope near Mile 10 on the Park Road.

Incident Overview

Around 1 pm, an individual reported to the park’s kennels staff that they observed a skier trigger an avalanche on an unnamed slope south of Jenny Creek and East of Savage River. The skier was alone when the incident occurred.

Denali rangers were dispatched and observed an unoccupied truck at the Mile 11 pullout. A ranger used a spotting scope to look for survivors in the area where the avalanche occurred. Two skis, one vertical, one lying flat on the surface, as well as an orange bag were observed in a debris field in the avalanche area.

The park’s mountaineering rangers were dispatched with the park’s contracted helicopter. The team members conducted a quick aerial reconnaissance of the area and then landed to configure for a short-haul operation. Two rangers with basic life support equipment were inserted via short-haul to the scene. Upon reaching the scene, it was determined that the skier had died. The skier was later identified to be Eric.

“Our thoughts are with Eric’s family in this challenging time,” says Superintendent Brooke Merrell, “We are also incredibly grateful for the professional and compassionate response of our Talkeetna mountaineering team.”

A Beloved Staff Member

Eric was a much-loved member of the Alaska Regional Communications Center (Denali Dispatch) and was known throughout the Alaska Region for providing radio-based safety support and dispatch services for National Park Service operations across Alaska.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks of backcountry skiing and the importance of proper safety measures and precautions. Denali National Park and Preserve reminds visitors to always check avalanche conditions and carry appropriate safety equipment when venturing into the backcountry.

Conclusion

The National Park Service extends its condolences to Eric’s family and friends during this difficult time. The park is committed to ensuring the safety of its visitors and staff and will continue to review and improve its safety protocols and procedures.

