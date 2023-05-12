Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dengue Death Not an Accident for Insurance Claim: Calcutta HC

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Calcutta High Court Dismisses Plea for Dengue-Related Insurance Compensation

In a recent judgment, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court dismissed a plea filed by the mother of a serving army man who died in December 2021 after contracting dengue. The plea sought compensation under an accident insurance policy, arguing that the mosquito bite should be considered an ‘accident’. However, the court held that mosquitoes are common and widespread in India, and therefore, a mosquito bite cannot be termed an ‘accident’ for the purpose of claiming insurance compensation.

Mosquitoes and Dengue in India

Justice Bhattacharya expressed her view on the prevalence of mosquitoes in a tropical country like India, emphasizing that, “mosquito bites are an everyday occurrence and cannot be considered unexpected or fortuitous events.” Referring to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, the judge highlighted the high number of dengue cases in West Bengal and across India, indicating that dengue is a known risk in the country.

The court further emphasized that mosquitoes are omnipresent, even in unexpected places such as flights, pools, parks, movie theaters, and convention centers. In a lighthearted manner, the judge suggested the use of cannons to combat these pesky insects. The court concluded that suffering a mosquito bite within the controlled environment of a hospital, although unfortunate, does not qualify as an accident as defined by insurance policies and legal precedents.

The Court’s Ruling

While expressing sympathy for the petitioner’s loss, the court noted that “insurance policy and existing precedents do not support the interpretation of a disease caused by a mosquito bite as an accident.” The court found the insurance company’s refusal to admit liability in this particular case to be neither arbitrary nor unreasonable.

With these findings, the bench dismissed the plea, highlighting the need for a more comprehensive understanding of accidents and insurance coverage in relation to mosquito-borne diseases.

Conclusion

The Calcutta High Court’s ruling highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of accidents and insurance coverage in the context of mosquito-borne diseases. While a mosquito bite may not be considered an ‘accident’ for the purpose of claiming insurance compensation, there is a need to provide adequate coverage to individuals who suffer from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. It is important for insurance companies to take into account the specific risks and challenges faced by individuals living in a tropical country like India, and to provide comprehensive coverage that takes into account these risks.

News Source : Law Trend

Source Link : Dengue Death Due to Mosquito Bite Not 'Accident' to Claim Accident Insurance Claim: Calcutta High Court