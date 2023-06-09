Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dennis Bush Passes Away: Cause of Death and Recent Obit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dennis Bush Obituary: Remembering a Proud Veteran

On May 26, 2023, Dennis Joseph Bush passed away at the Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, New York. He was a patient at the VA Hospital in Montrose, New York, and had been residing at the Hedgewood Home in Beacon for the past five years. Dennis, who was born on April 16, 1946, had reached the age of 77.

A Life of Service

Dennis Bush was born in Hackensack, New Jersey, but he spent much of his life in service to his country. On November 2, 1968, he joined the United States Navy and served with pride for fifteen years until his honorable discharge on November 15, 1971. Despite neither of his parents surviving to see him born, Dennis was a man who dedicated his life to serving others.

A Final Resting Place

Following his passing, Dennis Bush will be laid to rest at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill, New York. The transfer of his remains will be carried out with respect by his fellow veterans from the United States of America. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM, starting at the Fishkill Rural Veterans Section. Military Honors will be provided by the Navy Honor Guard of the United States of America, and Dennis will be buried among his fellow fallen soldiers. The Marine Corps League Detachment 861 in Beacon will serve as pallbearers and provide support during the veteran’s final honors ceremony.

A Tribute to Dennis Bush

Although Dennis Bush did not have any living relatives to mourn his loss, he will be remembered by his fellow veterans, friends, and community members. Dennis was a man who dedicated his life to serving others, and his service will not be forgotten. During this difficult time, we ask that you keep Dennis in your thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

Dennis Bush death Obituary for Dennis Bush Dennis Bush cause of death Recent obits for Dennis Bush Remembering Dennis Bush

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Dennis Bush Obituary, Dennis Bush Has Died – Death Cause – recent obits/