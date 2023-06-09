Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dennis F. Troester: Death Cause and Recent Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dennis F. Troester Obituary, Death

It is never easy to part ways with someone we care about and cherish, yet it is necessary sometimes. Dennis F. Troester of South Bend, Indiana, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, and who died away on June 6, 2023 at the age of 88, must be farewelled by his beloved family and friends. Dennis F. Troester passed away. You are welcome to share your condolences with the family by writing them in the guestbook that has been given.

Family and Predeceased Members

His brothers Reverend John W. Troester and Edmund M. Troester, as well as his sister-in-law Pat Troester and brother-in-law James Pasek, as well as his wife Kathleen T. Grummell of South Bend, all passed away before him. He is survived by his siblings, James D. Troester of Bay City, MI, Marian A. Pasek of Rochester Hills, MI, and Margaret Beck (Robert) of Southgate, MI; his sister-in-law Rosalie Riegle of Evanston, IL.; his children, Brian Troester (Vicki) of Granger, IN, Maureen Hurst (Chris) of Chesterton, IN, and Tricia Collins (Martin) of Munster, IN.

Visitation and Funeral Arrangements

The Kaniewski Funeral Home is located at 3545 N Bendix Dr. in South Bend, Indiana 46628. On Sunday, June 11th, 2023, visitation will be held there from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. in 9:30 in the morning on Monday, June 12th, 2023, there will be a Christian burial mass celebrated in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, which is located at 101 Basilica Drive in Notre Dame, Indiana 46556. In memory of Denny, memorial gifts can be made to the Christ Child Society of South Bend located at 2366 Miracle Lane in Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Farewell to Dennis F. Troester

Dennis F. Troester was a beloved member of his family and community. His passing is a great loss to all who knew him and loved him. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and warm spirit. His legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones and the impact he had on those around him.

The Troester family thanks everyone for their support and condolences during this difficult time. They take comfort in knowing that Dennis F. Troester touched the lives of so many and will be missed dearly.

