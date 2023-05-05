Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Blair Passes Away: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denny Blair Obituary: A Lifelong Resident of Barren County

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Denny Blair, a lifelong resident of Barren County. At 74 years old, Denny passed away at TJ Samson Community Hospital on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. He was a devoted family man who had a passion for automobiles and had worked as a truck driver for TS Trucking until retiring.

A Family Man and Car Enthusiast

Denny Blair was first and foremost a devoted family man. He was married to JoAnn Blair for 41 years, and they had two sons and one daughter together. Denny’s parents, Ervin and Maudie Blair, one brother, Eugene Blair, and one sister, Enola Davis, all passed away before him.

Denny also had a passion for automobiles. He loved everything about cars, from the way they looked to how they ran. He would often spend hours tinkering with his cars, making sure they were in top shape. Denny never met a stranger and loved to share his passion with others.

Surviving Family Members

Denny Blair is survived by his son, Mike Blair, who is married to Trina, two daughters, Jody Berry and Michelle Rutledge, and one brother, Ervin Blair Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Justin Boyd, Kim Blair, Katie Minor, Valerie Berry, McKenna Blair, Nick Berry, and Mason Blair. Additionally, Denny had four great-grandchildren: Beau Underwood, Jordan Boyd, Oaklyn Deverney, and Ainsley Thompson. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

The funeral service for Denny Blair will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1 PM at the Winn Funeral Home. Following the service, interment will take place at the Phillips Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Winn Funeral Home on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 2 PM until 7 PM, and again on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 9 AM until the time of the ceremony.

A Fond Farewell

Denny Blair will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who had a passion for life and a love for his family and cars. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Denny Blair Obituary, The Death Has Occurred Of Denny Blair – obituary note/