Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum, Coaching Disciple of John Wooden, Dies at 86

Denny Crum, a Hall of Fame Coach and Legend of Louisville Basketball, Passes Away at 86

Denny Crum, the former head coach of the Louisville Cardinals basketball team, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86. Crum won two NCAA championships during his time at Louisville and built the program into one of the dominant teams of the 1980s.

Legacy of Success Built on Wooden’s Teachings and His Own Touch

Crum was a disciple of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, and he incorporated much of Wooden’s fundamental-focused style into his own coaching philosophy. However, Crum added his own touch, employing pressure defense and a fast-breaking flair rather than an offense built around a dominant center.

Crum’s innovative approach paid off, as he led Louisville to 23 NCAA Tournaments and six Final Fours during his tenure. He also won two NCAA championships in 1980 and 1986, building his own sparkling legacy at Louisville while honoring the teachings of his mentor, Wooden.

A Beloved Presence in Louisville and the Basketball World

Crum was known for his cool, unflinching demeanor on the sidelines, earning him the nickname “Cool Hand Luke.” He retired from coaching in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then.

Despite retiring from coaching, Crum remained a beloved, revered, and respected presence in Louisville. He frequently attended Cardinals games and was present for the dedication of Denny Crum Hall, a new campus dormitory for athletes and students in September 2022.

Crum’s impact on generations of players was evident at the introduction of one of his former players, Kenny Payne, as the Cardinals’ coach in March 2022. Payne expressed prayers for Crum’s family, calling his former coach a true treasure who gave so much to the school and community.

Career Highlights and Achievements

A native of San Fernando, California, Crum played guard for two seasons at Los Angeles’ Pierce Junior College before transferring to UCLA in 1956, where he played for Wooden. He briefly served as a graduate assistant to Wooden before coaching Pierce in the mid-1960s.

Crum then served as Wooden’s assistant and chief recruiter at UCLA, where the Bruins won three NCAA titles during his three seasons there. Crum succeeded John Dromo as Louisville’s coach on April 17, 1971, and led the Cardinals to their first NCAA championship in 1980.

Crum’s second NCAA championship followed in 1986, led by freshman Pervis Ellison, Billy Thompson, and Milt Wagner. Crum retired in March 2001, accepting a $7 million buyout on his 64th birthday.

Tributes and Condolences Pour In

Crum’s passing elicited tributes and condolences from the basketball world and beyond. U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said, “The Cardinal community loved their coach and will miss his calm leadership both on and off the court.”

Crum’s legacy at Louisville will live on, as will his impact on the basketball world and the generations of players he touched throughout his career.

