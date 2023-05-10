Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum: Death, Net Worth, Coaching Record & Stats

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary hall of famer coach and former University of Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered in the world of basketball. Crum was an icon in college basketball, who served as the head coach of the Louisville Cardinals from 1971 – 2001, leading the team to two national championships in 1980 and 1986. He passed away at the age of 86 after suffering from an extended illness for some time.

Denny Crum Cause of Death

Although the cause of death is not clear as of now, Crum had reportedly been suffering from an extended illness for some time now. He had a mild stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and another two years back.

Brief Bio and Age

Denny Crum, full name Denzel Edwin Crum, was an American Hall of Fame men’s college basketball coach. Crum was born on March 2, 1937, in San Fernando, California, United States. Prior to becoming a coach, he played as a Guard. Denny was 86 years old when he passed away yesterday on Tuesday.

Wife and Children

Denny was married to his wife Susan Sweeney, a reporter, since 2001 and has three children named Scott Crum, Cynthia Crum, and Steve Crum.

Denny Crum Net Worth

At the time of his death, Denny had an estimated net worth of around $89 Million.

Denny Crum Career Achievements

Denny Crum served as the coach of the Louisville Cardinals from 1971 to 2001. During that tenure, he compiled an impressive record of 675-295, and a winning percentage of .696. He also led the Cardinals to 23 NCAA Tournament appearances, two national championships, as well as six Final Four appearances, and another 11 conference titles.

Following his career achievements, Crum was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. The achievement marked his place among the greatest coaches in college basketball.

Fans and Fellow Coaches Share Condolences and Tributes

Following the news about his tragic death, fans and fellow coaches across the nation have been outpouring waves of condolences and tributes to the departed soul.

Kenny Payne, who is the current Cardinals head coach, shared in a statement: “Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world. My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan.”

In conclusion, Denny Crum was a legend in the world of basketball, and his contributions to the sport will forever be remembered. He was a great coach, mentor, and friend to many, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of basketball players and coaches. Rest in peace, Coach Crum.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Denny Crum cause of death, obituary, net worth, wife, age, coaching record and stats/