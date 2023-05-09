Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum, Former Louisville Coach, Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denny Crum: A Legend in Men’s College Basketball

On March 17, 2021, the basketball world lost a true legend with the passing of Denny Crum. Crum was a beloved figure in the city of Louisville and a revered coach in men’s college basketball. He led Louisville to two national championships in 1980 and 1986, and his impact on the game and the university cannot be overstated.

The Early Years

Denny Crum was born on March 2, 1937, in San Fernando, California. He grew up playing basketball and had a successful high school career before attending the University of California, where he played for two seasons. After college, he spent a year playing professional basketball in Canada before beginning his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater.

The Louisville Years

In 1971, Crum was hired as the head coach at the University of Louisville, and it didn’t take long for him to turn the program around. In just his second season, he led the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament and reached the Final Four in his fourth season. Crum’s teams were known for their tough defense and disciplined offense, and he quickly became a beloved figure in the city of Louisville.

It was in the 1980s that Crum’s Louisville teams truly shined. Led by players like Darrell Griffith, who would go on to become the first overall pick in the NBA draft, the Cardinals won the national championship in 1980 with a thrilling victory over UCLA. Six years later, Crum’s team would win it all again, this time defeating Duke in the championship game.

The Legacy of Denny Crum

After retiring from coaching in 2001, Crum remained a fixture in the Louisville community. He was a mentor to many coaches and players and continued to be involved with the university and the basketball program. In 2016, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing his place as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game.

But Crum’s impact went beyond just wins and losses. He was widely respected for his integrity and his ability to develop young men both on and off the court. Many of his former players have gone on to successful careers in basketball and beyond, and they credit Crum with helping them become the people they are today.

Remembering Denny Crum

The passing of Denny Crum is a loss not just for the University of Louisville and the basketball world, but for all those who knew him and were touched by his kindness and wisdom. He will be remembered as a coach, mentor, and friend who had a profound impact on the lives of so many people.

As we mourn the loss of Denny Crum, we also celebrate his life and his legacy. He will forever be remembered as a legend in men’s college basketball and a beloved figure in the city of Louisville.

