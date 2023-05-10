Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum’s Cause of Death and Health as He Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denny Crum, the former head coach of the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2023, at the age of 86. Crum was a beloved figure in college basketball and an icon in Louisville, Kentucky. He was the head coach of the Cardinals from 1971 to 2001, during which he compiled a record of 675-295, giving him a winning percentage of .696.

Crum led the Cardinals to two national championships in 1980 and 1986, six Final Four appearances, and 11 conference titles. His contribution to the university’s basketball program is immeasurable, and his legacy will forever be etched in the annals of college basketball history.

Although the cause of Crum’s death has not been revealed, according to the Associated Press, Crum was battling an extended illness. Crum had a mild stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and another two years ago.

Denny Crum was born on March 2, 1937, in California. He attended Los Angeles City College before transferring to UCLA, where he played basketball under legendary coach John Wooden. After college, Crum worked as an assistant coach at UCLA and then at the University of Utah.

Crum’s contributions to the Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball program are immeasurable. During his tenure, he transformed the program from an also-ran into a national powerhouse. Denny Crum’s teams were known for their tenacious defense and disciplined play.

Crum’s crowning achievement came in 1980 when his Cardinals team won the national championship. The team, which featured future NBA stars Darrell Griffith and Rodney McCray, defeated UCLA in the championship game. Six years later, in 1986, Crum led the Cardinals to their second national championship. That team, led by Pervis Ellison, defeated Duke in the title game.

In addition to his two national championships, Crum guided the Cardinals to six Final Four appearances and 23 NCAA Tournament appearances. He was named National Coach of the Year twice and Conference Coach of the Year seven times.

Denny Crum’s impact on the Louisville community extended beyond the basketball court. He was known for his charitable work and was a fixture at community events. In 2016, the university named the Denny Crum Overpass in his honor.

The news of Crum’s passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences from fans, former players, and coaches across the nation. Current Louisville Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne released a statement mourning the loss of Denny Crum:

“Today is a sad day for me personally, as well as the basketball world. My thoughts go through all the lessons that he taught, not just to me, but every player he ever came in contact with. Those lessons are still relevant today. We were so blessed to have him in our lives. He was a true treasure who gave so much to the university and the community. We must keep his memory alive. My prayers go out to his family and especially Susan.”

Former Louisville Cardinals star Darrell Griffith also released a statement on social media:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Coach Crum’s passing. He was a great coach, a mentor, and a friend. He gave me the opportunity to play basketball at the University of Louisville and changed my life forever. I will always be grateful for his guidance and support. Rest in peace, Coach.”

Crum’s legacy will forever be etched in the annals of college basketball history. He was a true icon in the sport, and his impact on the game and on the Louisville community will never be forgotten. He will be missed, but his memory will live on through his many accomplishments and the lives he touched.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :Louisville Cardinals coach Denny Crum cause of death and health as he passes away/