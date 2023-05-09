Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum’s Death, Age, Family & Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denny Crum Cause of Death, Age, Family, Net Worth

Introduction

Denzen Edwin Crum, a renowned American men’s college basketball coach, passed away on May 9, 2023. He had a successful career, leading the University of Louisville basketball team from 1971 to 2001. His coaching style and innovations earned him a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame since 1994.

Career Achievements

Crum’s tenure at Louisville was highlighted by two NCAA championships in 1980 and 1986, as well as six Final Four appearances. He was known for scheduling challenging non-conference matchups early in the season to prepare his teams for the high-stakes NCAA tournament. His success in postseason play and composed demeanor earned him the nicknames “Mr. March” and “Cool Hand Luke.”

Coaching Style and Innovations

Crum had a distinctive coaching style, often seen holding a rolled-up program in one hand during games and using it to gesture. On the court, his teams became known for their 2-2-1 zone press defense, transitioning to a man-to-man defense in half court. Several of Crum’s post players were selected among the top picks in the NBA draft from 1989 to 1996.

Crum’s coaching brilliance was evident in his in-game strategies. His teams consistently executed plays drawn up during timeouts, often scoring immediately. They also excelled in close games, a testament to Crum’s coaching acumen.

Denny Crum Cause of Death

Crum’s death occurred at his home, and although no cause of death has been made known, it seems to suggest that he died as a result of natural causes.

Denny Crum Age

At the time of his death, he was 86 years old.

Denny Crum Family

He was married to Susan Sweeney, and his children are Scott Crum, Cynthia Crum, and Steve Crum.

Denny Crum Net Worth

His net worth at the time of his death was not less than $80 million.

Conclusion

Denny Crum was a highly respected men’s college basketball coach who made significant contributions to the sport. His coaching style and innovations earned him a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame since 1994. He passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered in the history of Kentucky sports and college basketball.

