Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum’s Passing: Funeral and Cause of Death

The Legacy of Denny Crum: Remembering a Basketball Legend

On May 9, 2023, Denzel Edwin Crum, better known as Denny Crum, passed away at the age of 86 in his home. The basketball world mourned the loss of a coaching legend who had made a significant impact on the sport during his career. In this article, we will explore the life and achievements of Denny Crum, as well as his cause of death, obituary, and funeral arrangements.

The Coaching Career of Denny Crum

Denny Crum was a legendary American college basketball coach who made a name for himself during his tenure at the University of Louisville from 1971 to 2001. He had an impressive record of 675–295 (.696) and led the Cardinals to two NCAA championships and six Final Fours. Crum was nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” and “Mr. March” due to his calm demeanor and post-season success.

Before his coaching career, Crum played college basketball for the UCLA Bruins under head coach John Wooden, where he was part of the staff for three national championship victories. He later returned to UCLA as a top assistant coach and chief recruiter, helping the team win three consecutive national titles, with Bill Walton being one of his recruits.

At Louisville, Crum was credited with pioneering the strategy of scheduling tough non-conference matches early in the season to prepare his team for the NCAA tournament. He also co-hosted a local radio talk show with former University of Kentucky head coach Joe B. Hall from 2004 to 2014 and founded The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, which awards scholarships to individuals who have demonstrated leadership, community service, and academic achievement.

Crum received many prestigious awards and recognitions during his lifetime, including being named National Coach of the Year three times, Metro Conference Coach of the Year three times, and being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. In 2002, Crum received the Legends of Coaching award, and in 2010, he was an inaugural inductee of Pierce College’s athletic hall of fame.

Denny Crum Cause of Death

On May 9, 2023, Denny Crum passed away at his home at the age of 86. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family, but it is believed to be natural causes. Crum had previously faced an extended illness, including a mild stroke he suffered while in Alaska in August 2017.

Denny Crum Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

Denny Crum’s family has not yet disclosed the date of his funeral, but the University of Louisville was informed of his death by his wife, Susan, and subsequently announced it. The basketball world mourned the loss of a coaching legend who had made a significant impact on the sport during his career.

In conclusion, Denny Crum was a basketball icon who will be remembered for his coaching achievements, philanthropy, and contributions to the sport. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and coaches.

