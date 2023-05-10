Dead – Death – Obituary News : Denny Crum’s Passing: What Led to His Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denny Crum: Cause of Death | Obituary | How did he Die

Denzel Edwin Crum was a highly regarded American men’s college basketball coach known for his tenure at the University of Louisville from 1971 to 2001. Throughout his coaching career, he achieved significant success, amassing a record of 675–295 (.696). Under his guidance, the Cardinals clinched two NCAA championships in 1980 and 1986, as well as reaching six Final Fours. Denzel Crum’s contributions to the sport earned him a well-deserved place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. His impact on the sports landscape of Kentucky and college basketball as a whole is widely acknowledged.

Cause of Death

Denny Crum, the legendary basketball coach who led the University of Louisville to two N.C.A.A. men’s basketball championships and established the program as one of the most successful during the 1980s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86 in his home in Louisville, Ky. The university confirmed his death following notification from his wife, Susan. The exact cause of his death was not disclosed. Crum had suffered a mild stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska and experienced another stroke two years prior to his passing.

Known as “Cool Hand Luke” due to his composed demeanor on the sidelines, Crum concluded his coaching career in March 2001 after an illustrious 30-season tenure at Louisville. He amassed a remarkable record of 675 wins and 295 losses, securing championships in 1980 and 1986.

Obituary

Kenny Klein, a longtime sports information director at UofL and a close friend of the coach, confirmed the passing of Crum at his residence on Tuesday morning. It was the same day, 29 years ago, when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Crum served as the head coach of the UofL men’s basketball team from 1971 to 2001 and is widely recognized for his role in elevating Louisville basketball to national prominence.

Under his guidance, the team achieved its first-ever national championship in 1980, marking a historic milestone for both the team and the city.

In 1986, the team’s championship victory over Duke further solidified Louisville as one of the few institutions with multiple titles and established it as one of the premier basketball programs in the nation.

How Did He Die

At the age of 86, the passing of Coach Crum was announced by the school through an official statement, conveyed by his wife, Susan. Although no specific cause was mentioned, it was revealed that Crum had been facing a prolonged illness. His health challenges included a mild stroke during a fishing trip in Alaska in August 2017, as well as another episode two years ago.

