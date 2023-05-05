Dead – Death – Obituary News : Depressed Winchester man found dead at home.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martin Cram Found Hanging in his Home

Martin Cram, a 55-year-old resident of Wolfe Close in Stanmore, was found hanging in his home by a friend on July 13, 2020. The inquest into his death was held on May 3, 2021, at Winchester Coroners’ Court, and was presided over by area coroner Jason Pegg. The evidence presented at the inquest shed light on Mr. Cram’s history of anxiety and depression, which dated back to 1983.

History of Anxiety and Depression

Dr. Jason Bradbury, Mr. Cram’s doctor at the Friargate Practice, presented evidence at the inquest that showed Mr. Cram had a long history of depression, anxiety, and alcohol misuse. Additionally, Dr. Bradbury noted that Mr. Cram had been invited for blood tests at the practice but had not responded.

Unresponsive at Home

On July 13, 2020, Mr. Cram’s friend, Daniel Page, found him unresponsive at his home. Mr. Page had known Mr. Cram for many years and was aware of his history of alcohol misuse. However, Mr. Cram had reassured Mr. Page that he had not been drinking heavily recently. Mr. Page had not seen Mr. Cram for three days before his death.

Last Words to a Neighbor

Mr. Cram’s neighbor, Rita Fletcher, also provided a statement at the inquest. She recounted that Mr. Cram had knocked on her door on July 11, two days before he died. He had told her he had nothing to live for. Ms. Fletcher did not think much of it at the time, but it was the last time she saw Mr. Cram alive.

Conclusion: Suicide

Based on the evidence presented at the inquest, Mr. Pegg concluded that Mr. Cram had intended to take his own life. The cause of death was suicide. Mr. Pegg offered his condolences to the family.

News Source : Toby Oliver

Source Link :Inquest: Winchester man with history of depression found dead at home/