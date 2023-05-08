Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler mourned by NJ community

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Community Mourns the Loss of Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler

The community of Deptford, New Jersey, is in mourning after the tragic death of their beloved police officer, Bobby Shisler, who died on Sunday, May 7th, nearly two months after being shot while on duty. The law enforcement agencies from the area held a solemn procession in his honor, as a sea of red and blue lights made their way towards the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where Shisler was taken before he passed away.

Police chaplain Scott Borsky, who had often visited Shisler and his family members while he was being treated at Cooper Hospital before he was moved last week to Penn, spoke about the impact of his death on the community. “He will never be forgotten,” Borsky said. “Some people have a mission and a purpose in life, and Bobby’s mission was to keep us secure, keep us safe.”

Shisler’s death has sparked a moment of unity in the community, with many rallying around the term “Deptford Strong” or “Shisler Strong” to show their support for his family and the police department. Borsky emphasized the strength of the community in this difficult time. “His family can hold onto that,” he said.

Shisler was born and raised in Deptford, and he served the community each and every day as a police officer. His dedication to his job and his community will never be forgotten, and his loss is felt deeply by those who knew him.

The funeral arrangements for Shisler have not yet been released, but the outpouring of love and support for him and his family has been overwhelming. The community of Deptford will continue to honor his memory and the sacrifice he made for his community.

Shisler’s death is a reminder of the danger that police officers face every day while serving and protecting their communities. Their bravery and dedication should be recognized and honored, and we should never forget the sacrifices they make to keep us safe.

In the wake of Shisler’s death, we must come together as a community to support his family and the police department. Let us honor his memory by continuing to work towards a safer and more united community, one where the brave men and women in law enforcement can do their jobs without fear or hesitation. Bobby Shisler will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Bobby Shisler. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

News Source : Marcella Baietto,Jasmine Payoute

Source Link :Robert Shisler obituary: NJ community mourns Deptford Police officer death/