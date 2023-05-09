Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deputy dies after on-duty medical incident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Deputy LaTusha Trusty: A Dedicated Officer and a Loving Soul

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana is mourning the loss of one of its own. Deputy LaTusha Trusty passed away due to a medical incident while on duty. She was a valued member of the department, known for her dedication, kindness, and professionalism.

LaTusha began her career as a Shift Communications Officer on B Shift assigned to the main office. Her years of experience in Texas made her stand out, and she was always striving to improve herself and share her knowledge with others. Her hard work and commitment did not go unnoticed, and she was recently promoted to the position of Administrative Assistant to the Uniform/Patrol Division Major and Captain.

Sheriff Mark Wood expressed his shock and sadness at the news of LaTusha’s passing. He said, “We are stunned and heartbroken by the loss of LaTusha. She always did her job to the utmost of her ability, always with a positive attitude and a kind heart. She will be missed by all who worked with her and knew her.”

LaTusha’s passing is a reminder of the risks that law enforcement officers face every day. They put their lives on the line to protect their communities and keep us safe. It is a difficult and often thankless job, but officers like LaTusha show us that it is also a noble and rewarding one.

In the wake of LaTusha’s passing, the community has come together to honor her memory and show support for her family and colleagues. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has received an outpouring of condolences and tributes from across the state and beyond.

LaTusha’s legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved her. Her dedication to her job and her community serves as an inspiration to us all. She was a shining example of what it means to be a law enforcement officer, and she will be deeply missed.

As we honor LaTusha’s memory, let us also remember the sacrifice and service of all those who wear the badge. They are our protectors and our heroes, and we owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. May we never forget their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their families, and may we always support and appreciate them as they continue to serve and protect us.

