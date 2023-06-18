Dead – Death – Obituary News : Deputy in Carroll County loses battle with cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Shainah Conn Loses Battle with Cancer

Carroll County, Georgia, is mourning the loss of Deputy Shainah Conn, who passed away on Saturday. The 33-year-old had been battling Recurrent Metastatic Cervical Cancer, a diagnosis that she had publicly shared with her colleagues and community.

Deputy Conn was known for her dedication to her work and community. She served with pride and was respected for her strength and determination. Throughout her battle with cancer, she remained committed to her duties, inspiring her colleagues and community members with her resilience and courage.

The announcement of Deputy Conn’s passing was made by Carroll County Sheriff’s officials, who expressed their deep sadness and condolences to her family. Deputy Conn leaves behind two young sons, a 12-year-old and four-year-old, who will undoubtedly miss their loving mother.

The loss of Deputy Conn is a significant blow to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the community she served. Her colleagues and friends have expressed their admiration for her bravery and dedication to her work, despite her illness. They have also praised her for the positive impact she had on the lives of those around her.

The funeral arrangements for Deputy Conn have not yet been announced. However, officials have requested that everyone stop and pray for her boys as they come to terms with the loss of their mother. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has also expressed its commitment to continuing to fight the good fight in Deputy Conn’s memory.

Deputy Conn’s passing is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers around the country. It is a reminder that they put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities, often at great personal risk. It is also a reminder of the importance of supporting those who serve and protect us, especially in times of need.

The loss of a law enforcement officer is always a tragic event, but the loss of Deputy Conn is particularly heart-wrenching. She was a fierce and dedicated officer, a devoted mother, and a beloved member of her community. Her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her, and her memory will be honored for years to come.

In the wake of Deputy Conn’s passing, the Carroll County community and law enforcement agencies across the country have come together to offer their support and condolences. The outpouring of love and respect for Deputy Conn is a testament to the impact she had on the lives of those around her.

Deputy Conn’s legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the example she set for others. Her strength, courage, and dedication to her work and community will continue to inspire others to follow in her footsteps. She will be remembered as a hero, a role model, and a beloved member of the Carroll County community.

The loss of Deputy Conn is a reminder that cancer affects us all and that we must continue to work together to find a cure. It is also a reminder that we must support those who are battling the disease and their families. As we mourn the loss of Deputy Conn, let us also remember the countless others who are fighting cancer and continue to support them in any way we can.

In conclusion, the loss of Deputy Shainah Conn is a tragic event that has deeply impacted the Carroll County community and law enforcement agencies around the country. Her bravery, dedication, and commitment to her work and community will be remembered and honored for years to come. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to serve and protect their communities with the same strength, courage, and determination that she exemplified. Rest in peace, Deputy Conn, and thank you for your service.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

Source Link :Carroll County deputy passes away after longtime battle with cancer – WSB-TV Channel 2/