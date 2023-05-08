Dead – Death – Obituary News : Derek Keating’s Death: What Was the Cause?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Derek Keating RIP: Irish Fine Gael Politician Dies at 67

Derek Keating, an Irish Fine Gael politician, passed away at the age of 67 after an undisclosed illness. Keating served as a Teachta Dála for the Dublin Mid-West constituency from 2011 to 2016, and his work was loved by many. During the 1980s, Keating was a member of Fianna Fáil, and later, he joined the Progressive Democrats (PDs). He also stood as an Independent candidate for Dublin Mid-West at the 2007 general election but was not elected. Keating joined Fine Gael in 2008 and was re-elected as a Fine Gael candidate at the 2009 local elections.

RIP Derek Keating Cause of Death

The cause of Derek Keating’s death has not been shared, but his family announced that he had an illness. The information about Keating’s illness has not been disclosed to the public, so more details about his health condition are not available. It is possible that Keating had been battling some health issues that led to his passing on May 6, 2023.

Upon the announcement of Keating’s passing, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the Fine Gael politician, and many others followed suit. Numerous condolence messages and tributes were shared on social media, as Keating was close to many people.

Derek Keating Obituary and Funeral Details

The family of Derek Keating shared his obituary, which revealed that he had an illness. The family did not disclose any further details about his health condition. The news of Keating’s passing came as a shock to many, and tributes and condolences messages for the Keating family began pouring in on social media.

Many renowned figures also paid their respects to the late politician. Simon Harris TD tweeted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of my former Oireachtas colleague, Derek Keating. A good and decent person and a very committed, hard-working public representative. Thinking of his family at this sad time. May he rest in peace.”

Derek Keating Wife: Was Fine Gael Politician Married Before Death?

Yes, Derek Keating was married to Anne, and he is survived by her. It is unknown when the couple got married. Keating preferred to keep his personal life away from the media, so not much is known about his married life. However, it is known that Keating and his wife lived in Palmerstown during the early years of their marriage and later moved to Lucan, where they resided for the past 25 years. The couple had two daughters named Niamh and Sinéad. Derek’s wife is a retired primary school Deputy Principal, according to reports. All of Derek’s family members are saddened by his passing.

In conclusion, Derek Keating was a respected politician who served his constituency for many years. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, and he will be remembered for his hard work and dedication to his work. May his soul rest in peace.

