Dead – Death – Obituary News : Derrick Smelser passes away: Updates

Derrick Smelser Obituary: Remembering a Life That Touched Many

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my husband’s sudden passing. Derrick Smelser was not just my spouse, but also the father of our children and my closest friend. The grief and sorrow that come with his loss are indescribable.

A Life Cut Short, But Impactful

Though Derrick’s time on this earth was far too short, the impact he had on those around him will never be forgotten. He left a mark that will be felt for years to come. As we mourn his loss, we also want to celebrate his life in a way that is as extraordinary as he was.

A Tribute to Derrick’s Life

We invite you to join us in honoring Derrick’s memory. A funeral ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 28 at the Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton, Washington. The ceremony will be followed by a celebration of life.

More information about the events will be made available soon. We encourage you to share this invitation with anyone who may have known and loved Derrick. We know that his impact was far-reaching, and we want to ensure that all who wish to pay their respects have the opportunity to do so.

A Life Worth Celebrating

Derrick Smelser was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many. We may never fully understand why his time with us was so short, but we can take comfort in knowing that he made a difference in this world. As we say goodbye to him, let us remember the joy and love that he brought into our lives.

Rest in peace, Derrick. You will be missed.

