Dead – Death – Obituary News : Details of Nitesh Pandey’s Last Moments Shared by Co-star Surbhi Tiwari

Actor Nitesh Pandey Passes Away at 51

The entertainment world was shocked by the news of actor Nitesh Pandey’s untimely death on Wednesday. The 51-year-old actor was best known for his role in the popular television series Anupamaa. Throughout his three-decade-long career, Pandey had appeared in numerous shows and films, including Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Cause of Death

Many were left wondering about the cause of Pandey’s death. However, his friend and co-star Surbhi Tiwari has shared news about the cause of his death. Speaking with Navbharat Times, Tiwari said, “I asked him what happened and whether it was a heart attack because he was fit and fine when I saw him last. He (Nagar) said that yes, it was a heart attack.”

Pandey and Tiwari had worked together on the daily soap Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka from 2016-17. Nitesh’s brother-in-law, filmmaker Siddharth Nagar, had earlier confirmed the news to ETimes.

Career

Pandey started his acting career in 1995 with the TV show Tejas and the film Baazi. He had earlier worked in theatre in the early 90s. After his screen debut, Nitesh Pandey went on to appear in a number of films and shows over the years. Currently, he was seen as Dheeraj in the popular Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa. On the big screen, he was last seen in last year’s Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Pandey’s death has left the entertainment industry in mourning. Tributes have been pouring in for the actor on social media. Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly wrote, “I’m numb… can’t believe the news…my friend Nitesh…you will be missed… RIP my friend.” Actor Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nitesh Pandey. He was a wonderful actor and a very kind soul. May his soul rest in peace.”

Final Thoughts

Nitesh Pandey’s sudden demise has left a void in the entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his contributions to television and cinema. Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : DNA Web Team

Source Link :How did Nitesh Pandey die? Co-star Surbhi Tiwari shares details of Anupamaa actor’s last moments/