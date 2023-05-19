Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Details on WWE Wrestler Billy Graham’s Passing: Age, Net Worth, and Personal Life”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Wrestling Legend Billy Graham Passes Away at Age 79

The world of professional wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its legends, as Billy Graham, known as “Superstar” and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, passed away on May 17, 2023, at the age of 79. Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was a pioneer of the outrageous promos that would come to characterise professional wrestling, and he had the kind of bulky body that would later serve as the standard for WWE champions.

Graham’s wrestling career spanned several decades, and he is perhaps best known for ending Bruno Sammartino’s second championship run in 1977, before losing it to Bob Backlund. He defended the championship for nearly a year against some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Dusty Rhodes, Gorilla Monsoon, and “High Chief” Peter Maivia. Graham retired from wrestling in the mid-1980s and went on to coach athletes that appeared on television.

In 2004, Graham was given a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame by Triple H, and he remained a beloved figure in the wrestling community until his passing. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to Graham on Twitter, writing, “The Superstar Billy Graham just left us. Thank you for all your influence on my career.”

While no official cause of death has been given, Graham battled health issues for many years. He underwent a liver transplant in 2002, and in the years leading up to his death, he battled diabetes, organ failure, and other issues. Graham was hospitalised in January 2023 with ear and head infections, and his condition worsened in April. He was placed on life support earlier in the week and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Graham’s wife, Valerie, provided a health update on his Facebook page on Monday, thanking fans for their support and asking for urgent prayers for her husband. She insisted that she had fought against turning off his life support, saying, “He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

In addition to his contributions to wrestling, Graham was also a bodybuilder and participated in strongman tournaments. He once shared the “Muscle and Fitness” cover with Arnold Schwarzenegger and had a bench press capacity of 605 pounds.

Graham’s net worth in 2023 was estimated to be around $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He debuted in Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Affiliation situated in Minneapolis, where he took on the moniker “Genius” and fought with some of the biggest names in wrestling, including Gagne, The Smasher, The Bruiser, Wahoo McDaniel, Billy Robinson, Ken Patera, and Ivan Koloff, who became Graham’s tag-team partner.

Graham will be remembered as one of the most influential wrestlers of his time, whose larger-than-life personality and unique style helped shape the sport as we know it today. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fans around the world.

News Source : The SportsGrail

Source Link :WWE wrestler Billy Graham cause of death, obituary, net worth, age, wife, real name/