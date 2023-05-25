Dead – Death – Obituary News : Details Revealed on Tina Turner’s Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tina Turner Cause of Death Revealed

The music industry lost a legend on May 24, 2022, when Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. The news of her death came as a shock to fans around the world, but just one day later, her cause of death was revealed.

A representative for the singer confirmed to the Daily Mail on May 25 that Turner died of natural causes. The spokesperson did not provide any further details, and Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Turner had been suffering from an undisclosed illness at the time of her death, which occurred at her home in Switzerland.

A Music Legend

Tina Turner began her music career in 1957 as part of Ike Turner’s Kings of Rhythm. The duo went on to collaborate on several major hits, including “River Deep – Mountain High” and “Proud Mary.”

After leaving Ike in 1978, Turner pursued her solo career and achieved great success with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” which earned her a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1985. Over the course of her career, she won a total of 12 Grammy Awards and landed three songs in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

A Personal Life in the Spotlight

In addition to her music career, Turner’s personal life also attracted interest from fans and media. She was married to Ike from 1962 to 1978 and had four children, including a son with Ike and two children she adopted after their marriage.

After leaving Ike, Turner met German music executive Erwin Bach in 1986. The couple eventually married in 2013 and remained together until Turner’s death.

Personal Challenges

In 2016, Turner was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and kidney failure. She underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2017 and went into remission.

However, her personal challenges continued in 2018 when her son Craig died by suicide at the age of 59. Four years later, her son Ronnie died at the age of 62 due to complications from colon cancer in December 2022.

A Legacy to Remember

Despite the personal challenges she faced, Tina Turner left an indelible mark on the music industry and the world at large. Her music and her boundless passion for life enchanted millions of fans, and she inspired countless artists who followed in her footsteps.

In a statement shared on Turner’s social media accounts after her death, her team said, “Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

